Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.
Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
