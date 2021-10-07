Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

