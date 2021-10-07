Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of KTB opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

