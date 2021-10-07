Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 111.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Neogen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

