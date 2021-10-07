Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.63 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

