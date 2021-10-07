Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Fortinet stock opened at $301.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

