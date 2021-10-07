e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $128.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00336746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000099 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,179 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,917 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.