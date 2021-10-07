SafeBlast Market Cap Reaches $505,265.28 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $505,265.28 and approximately $146,816.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,080.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $622.98 or 0.01151958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.00361501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00320900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

