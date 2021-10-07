TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TRP opened at C$61.20 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$65.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.