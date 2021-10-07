Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Rick Roetken Sells 5,800 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,545.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 272,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

