Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Rick Roetken Sells 5,800 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,545.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 272,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
