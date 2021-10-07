Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Shares of SAP opened at C$32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.59 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.