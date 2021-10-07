ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark P. Marron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

