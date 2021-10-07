Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $448,919.25 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,448.86.

On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

