Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

