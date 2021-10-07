Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WestRock were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $48,056,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,213,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after purchasing an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

