Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.81 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

