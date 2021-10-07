Stephens Inc. AR Has $598,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $412.43 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.70 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.68 and a 200-day moving average of $468.86. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.25.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

