Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,213 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

