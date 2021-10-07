Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 50,861 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Livent worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Livent by 18,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.