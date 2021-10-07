JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $90,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $73,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $329.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average is $326.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

