Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOTR. Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON MOTR opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 347.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.19 million and a P/E ratio of 43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

