California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 26,169 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.