Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

