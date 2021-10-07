Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Katapult in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

