Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

IPG opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

