Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

