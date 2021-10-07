West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $413.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

