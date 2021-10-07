The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,127.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

