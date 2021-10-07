USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

