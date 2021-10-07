USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of USNA stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20.
In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
