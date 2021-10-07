Keybank National Association OH Has $391,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $105.50 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,377 shares of company stock worth $62,622,478. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

