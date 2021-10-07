Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.