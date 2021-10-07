Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Robert Otten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50.

HQY opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,357.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

