Keybank National Association OH Sells 311 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $650.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $698.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.40 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

