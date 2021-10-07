Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,146,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

