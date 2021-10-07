49,000 Shares in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPCA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.