Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,245,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,856,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.80 on Thursday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

