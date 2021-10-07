Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $497,000 Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TZPSU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.