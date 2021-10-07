Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,951,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $141.82 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

