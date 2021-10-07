Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $11,231,920.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $639.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $640.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

