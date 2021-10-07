CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.