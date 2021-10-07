PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

PNM stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 22.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.