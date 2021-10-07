Short Interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Increases By 19.0%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42. Absci has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absci will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.