Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

