Inspiration Healthcare Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.21 (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.83 million and a P/E ratio of 24.78. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.85 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

In related news, insider Neil Campbell sold 35,000 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £39,550 ($51,672.33).

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

