Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.05.
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
