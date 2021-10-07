Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

