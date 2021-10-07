BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MVT opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

