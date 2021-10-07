BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:MHN opened at $14.33 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

