Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.92 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 47.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aramark were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

