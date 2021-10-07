CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

