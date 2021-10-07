Ergoteles LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $351,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of KURA opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.