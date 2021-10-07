Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

NYSE RACE opened at $207.58 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

